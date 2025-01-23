Ruth Klassen was born Ruth Ann Neufeld in June of 1948 in Wasco, California, the 4th and youngest child of Abe and Linda Neufeld. She grew up on the outskirts of Shafter, California, and enjoyed a happy childhood. When she was four years old, she asked Jesus to come into her heart and has been very strong in her faith ever since. She recalled being so happy that she wanted to tell all of her friends about Jesus. Her family moved to Grover City, California, now Grover Beach, when she was in third grade, where she completed her schooling, graduating from Arroyo Grande High School in 1966. From childhood, Ruth had a great interest in art and music. She would sing in church later and, for over 30 years, created a new Christmas card from scratch every year and mailed out many handmade cards each year. She would start making a new card for the next year and a poem for the inside right after New Year.

She liked to listen to the local radio station and heard the name John Klassen on the radio. Her mother had relatives with the same name and thought they might be related. It turns out that many years later, they found out they probably were related because their ancestors were from the same Mennonite colony in Ukraine. Ruth called the radio station, and had a lengthy conversation with the DJ there and called regularly to request songs. They found out that they were both born-again Christians, and a few months later, they finally met. Their friendship grew very slowly, and about six months later, they started dating. It was soon after that their love blossomed, and they prayed a lot because they didn’t want to marry the wrong person. They were married on April 29th, 1973. Their marriage was blessed with three wonderful sons. Paul was born in 1975, Joel was born in 1978, and Mark was born in 1980.

Ruth was plagued with many health problems all of her life but continued to be a wonderful wife and mother through it all and never lost her faith. John and Ruth were married for 51 and a half years. She often said, “I wish God would heal me or take me home,” and he did just that on January 9th, 2025. Although we know she is happy now and not in pain, she will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Someday, we will all have a glorious reunion in heaven! She is survived by her husband, John, of the home; Sons Paul, of Paso Robles; Joel of Atascadero; and Mark of Los Osos, California; one sister, Judith Neufeld of Grover Beach; one brother, Phillip Neufeld of Boise, Idaho; and one sweet grandson, Willam Klassen of Atascadero.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tree of Life Pregnancy Support Center.

There will be a viewing from 10:00 to 11:00 on Wednesday, January 29th, and a memorial service at 11:00 at the Christian Life Center in Paso Robles. There will also be a short graveside service following at 1:00 at the Paso Robles District Cemetery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...