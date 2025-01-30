It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Roxanne Elizabeth Guereña, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and cherished friend. Roxanne passed away peacefully on December 2, 2024, surrounded by the love of her family.

Born on May 8, 1959, in Atascadero, California, Roxanne spent her life rooted in the community she held so dear. Roxanne’s deep love for her hometown was matched only by her profound love for her family. She was the heart of her family, the glue that held everyone together, and her presence will be deeply missed.

Roxanne dedicated her life to her roles as a devoted wife, a nurturing mother, and an adoring grandmother. She was a constant source of guidance and steadfast support for her children, always providing encouragement. As a grandmother, Roxanne cherished every moment with her grandchildren, creating lasting memories they will hold dear. Being with her family brought her the greatest joy in life.

Roxanne is survived by her loving husband, David Guereña; her beloved children, Andi Blasingame, Angel Whitcomb, and Zachary Guereña; and her adored grandchildren, Cheyenne Clark, Tyson Whitcomb, Cadence Halquist, Harris Blasingame, and Wesley Blasingame. She is also survived by her parents, Ronald and Eleanor Rominger, her sister, Rhonda Rominger, and a large, devoted family who will forever hold her in their hearts. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, aunts, and uncles, who welcomed her with open arms into eternal rest.

A celebration of Roxanne’s life will be held on February 22, 2025, at Meadowbrook Barn, 1220 Bennett Way, Templeton, California.

Roxanne’s legacy is one of love, family, and unwavering devotion. She will be deeply missed but will live on in the hearts of all who loved her.

