Ronald Ray Richardson was born on April 19th, 1968, in Bellflower, California.

Sadly, he passed away on May 26th, 2024, in a motorcycle accident near his home in Paso Robles, California, at the age of 56 years old.

His Mother, Valery Strang, loved sharing the story of how her Son introduced himself to the neighbors in Atascadero, California. “My name is Ronnie Ray Richardson, and I can do whatever I want!”

Family and friends called him Ronnie. Professionals called him Ron. He was also called Uncle, Brother, and Fiancé. Three beautiful girls called him Grandpa. My Brother and I called him Dad. He called me Kiddo.

Dad LOVED people, especially the ones he worked with. He entered the workforce Monday after his high school graduation in 1986. He started at Interface Manufacturing Inc. and was welcomed by the crew, who treated him like family. They affectionately called him “The Kid.”

Dad LOVED Coca-Cola Enterprises. During his 15-year employment with Coca-Cola, he was promoted from Night Loader to Delivery Driver and finally Operations Manager. Dad taught me everything I know about working with people. He genuinely cared for everyone he worked with, and they loved him, not only for who he was but for how he worked with them.

Dad LOVED Producers Dairy. He was employed by Producers Dairy for 17 years. His Latest title was Regional Manager. His territories included the Bakersfield, Castroville, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Branches. He was dedicated to his company, employees, and the community he served.

Dad LOVED baseball. “GO YANKEES!” His Grandfather, Melvin Joseph Queen, was signed by the New York Yankees in 1938. His Uncle, Melvin Douglas Queen, had an amazing baseball career and was signed by the Cincinnati Reds in 1964.

Dad LOVED the United States of America. He was a proud citizen of this great country. He had a deep respect and admiration for our military service men and women. He was passionate about U.S. history, WWI, and WWII.

Dad LOVED films. He acquired this love from his Father, William Rae Richardson. When Dad was a young boy, his Father introduced him to the legendary John Wayne. Films by Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, and old Humphrey Bogart classics were a few of his favorites. Dad’s favorite Halloween movie was Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein. He was an encyclopedia of film lines and great at impressions.

Dad LOVED FAMILY. He was married to Tamara Lynn Richardson, the mother of his children, for 24 years. With a deep respect for one another and love for their children, they celebrated family events joyfully together while maintaining a true friendship.

Dad LOVED Elizabeth Ann Carrillo. He was 40 minutes late for their first blind date in October of 2012. Later that night, there was an earthquake. He told Elizabeth, “I really enjoyed our date, and I didn’t expect you to rock my world.” Over the years, he continued to show her his love with gifts of flowers and “Love is…” clippings from the local newspaper. He proposed to her in March of 2016. She said, “Yes!” He loved her affectionately and with a mature heart.

Over his lifetime, Ronald Ray Richardson had many titles. The title he loved the most was DAD. He would smile every time he talked about “the best day of his life,” referring to the days Jake and I were born.

Dad LOVED Jake. Jacob Ray Richardson was born on July 5th, 1991, and tragically passed on December 15th, 2019. They shared a love of transportation. They attended Tractor Pulls, Car Shows, Monster Truck Rallies, Air Shows, and Cruise nights. They bonded under the hood of a green 1972 Chevy truck. Sometimes, it seemed like they had a language of their own, full of movie quotes and vehicle mechanics.

Dad LOVED me, Kaye Lynn Richardson, his firstborn. My dad and I had many discussions about loss. He suffered many losses of loved ones, as we all do. The best way to honor Dad is to be happy and embrace life. I want to make him proud by carrying on his legacy of being happy, enjoying life, working hard, and LOVING EVEN HARDER! I LOVE YOU DAD!!!

Ronald Ray Richardson was preceded in death by his Father, William Rae Richardson, his Mother, Valery Strang, and his Son, Jacob Richardson.

Ronald Ray Richardson is survived by his Daughter Kaye Lynn Richardson, his Fiancé Elizabeth Carrillo, his Sisters Natalie Bolla and Amy Strang, his Brothers Marty Richardson and Gary Richardson, his Stepfather Larry Strang, three beautiful Granddaughters, and many Nieces and Nephews, all of whom DAD LOVED dearly.

