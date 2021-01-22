RJ was born in Salinas, CA, to John W. and Wilhelmina Brown.

He graduated from Palma High School in 1956 and attended Hartnell College. He began his lifelong career with Caltrans and married his high school sweetheart Linda M. Brown in 1957. Shortly after starting his career with Caltrans, he received a transfer and moved his family to Atascadero, CA.

He had many hobbies, including riding horses, woodworking, boating, and off-road racing, which he enjoyed with his grandsons.

He is survived by his wife Linda M. Brown of 63 yrs and his children Catherine Mott, Mike Brown, and Nancy Normile. Grandchildren Nolan Mott, Nicole Jackson, Michalann Mott, Kailee Mullen, Emilee Brown, Jacob Brown, Shelbi Keller, Chad Normile, and Troy Normile and seven Great Grandchildren.

