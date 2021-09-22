Robert PeBenito passed away unexpectedly with his wife at his side on September 14, 2021, at Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton, CA. He was born on May 17, 1956, in the Philippines. He is the son of Joseph and Jane PeBenito.

Robert graduated from Mountain View High, California. Mountain View is where he later met his wife Patricia Arreola, and together they later moved to Atascadero, CA. They celebrated 37 years of marriage in May.

He is survived by his son Adriel PeBenito and his wife Nicole; his daughters Roselle and her husband Scott Martini; Renee and her husband Mitch Estrada; Dezirae PeBenito; his eight grandchildren Logan Martini, Elias PeBenito, Evan PeBenito, Isaac Estrada, Kyliah Estrada, Liam Martini, Dylan Martini, and Damien Estrada.

A service of remembrance will be held on September 25, 2021, at 12 pm at 9225 Rocky Canyon Rd, Atascadero, CA 93422. A zoom meeting option will be available by emailing bobpatmemorial@gmail.com. If you would like to bring gifts or donations, you may do so in person or by using the Go Fund Me account: Click Here

