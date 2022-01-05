Robert Greenman, 66, of Morro Bay, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, in a San Luis Obispo hospital. A native of San Luis Obispo County, Robert was born in San Luis Obispo in February 1955 to Dr. Robert A Greenman, Jr and Ruth Greenman.

He was close to his four siblings growing up in Atascadero. As a child, he played many sports, including Little League baseball, football, and golf. He was also involved in several team sports, including football, basketball, swimming, and golf, prior to his graduation from Atascadero High School in 1973.

After his marriage to Lena Vorhies of San Luis Obispo in 1977, the family moved to Fair Oaks, California, where his three daughters were born. Employed as a union plumber and pipe-fitter, he worked on many large and small projects in the Sacramento area, including the Rancho Seco nuclear power plant. Most recently, he enjoyed driving for Uber and Lyft.

Robert was a cheerful and outgoing person with a wide circle of friends. He enjoyed telling funny stories, and he liked to tell jokes, barbecue, watch professional sports, and fish. He was very proud of his family, especially his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Alisa Greenman-Rowe (Jeff), Kristin Bradley (Lynden), LeeAnne Lagorio, and three grandchildren, Ava and Luca Lagorio and Hudson Bradley, by his sisters, Ellen, Nancy, and Janet Greenman, and his brother Roger Greenman, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

His family is planning a private memorial service, and his remains will be scattered at sea.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...