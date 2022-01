A baby boy was born on Jan. 2 at 4:20 p.m.

TEMPLETON — The first baby of the New Year at Twin Cities Community Hospital, located in Templeton, was born on Jan. 2, 2022, at 4:20 p.m.

A healthy baby boy, Jorge Luis, was born on Sunday, weighing seven pounds and seven ounces and 19.5 inches long.

Welcome to the world, Jorge Luis!

