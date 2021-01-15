Richard “Dick” Hirschler age 85, of Shandon, California, went to be with the Lord on January 6th, 2021.

Richard resided at the Danish Home Care Facility in Atascadero, California, where he had been battling Parkinson’s disease for several years. Richard recently contracted Covid and lost his battle with the virus.

Richard was born in San Luis Obispo county in December 1936 to Lester and Mildred Hirschler. He graduated from Shandon High school and worked very hard on the family ranch, farming and raising cattle. Richard signed up in the Army Reserves for several years in the 1950s and early 1960s at Fort Hunter Liggett, where he was considered a leader and sharpshooter of his platoon. In 1971 he met and married his wife, Janice. Dick and Jan resided on the Shandon farm for 35 + years and raised their family.

Richard is survived by his children, Douglas, wife Crystal, and their three daughters, Darrell, wife Lindy, their son, and two daughters, and daughter Dana and her son and daughter. Richard is also survived by his Sisters Donna (husband David Coleman) and Linda (husband, Ralph McCornack). Richard is predeceased by his wife Janice, parents Lester and Mildred, and brother William.

Richard’s hard work, a heart for Christ, and family will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Memorial service will not be held due to Covid. Prayers for the family would be greatly appreciated during this time. Memorial cards will be sent to family and friends.

