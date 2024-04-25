Richard Cecil Mullikin, 77, of Atascadero, California, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2024.

Richard was born in Franklin, Indiana, on September 22, 1946, and raised in Cambria, California. He enjoyed playing football and baseball at Coast Union High School, where he graduated in 1964. Richard had a successful career as a Journeyman Pipefitter and then as a Construction Supervisor with the State of California, where he retired.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting along the Central Coast and would never miss an annual out-of-state hunting trip with friends and family. Richard was a dedicated and loving father, loyal family member, true friend, and avid animal lover, especially to his beloved dogs. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Myrtle Mullikin. He is survived by his son Rick Mullikin of Atascadero, CA, daughter Michelle Kolaczyk (Brandon), and grandson Kaleb Kolaczyk of Creston, CA; sister Leona Michaud (Steve) of Creston, CA; brothers Daryl Mullikin (Carla) of Templeton, CA, and Tim Mullikin (Tracy) of Paso Robles, CA, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Richard will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 12:00 pm at the Atascadero Elks Lodge. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a local Animal Welfare Organization in Richard’s memory.

