Phyllis lived in Paso Robles for 50 years. She was a school teacher, a quilter, a gardener, a member of AAUW, a wonderful neighbor, and a surrogate grandma. She was strong, active, and very independent. She was a lover of yoga and even figured out how to access her instructor via Zoom during the Covid lockdown. She was a regular at the Templeton Farmers’ Market. Phyllis and her family loved the outdoors and camping. She took daily walks with her loving neighbors, who hosted a tie-dye party to honor her 99th birthday in July. She lived independently in her home on Moss Ave. until her death.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Lowell Smith. She is survived by her four sons, Dan, Joel, Jay, and Bruce, and their families, along with a large extended family.

Phyllis will be remembered at a Celebration of Life on Thursday, February 29, 2:00-4:00 PM, at the Backyard on Thirteenth in Paso Robles. Those who knew and loved Phyllis are welcome.

