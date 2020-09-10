Peggy Lou Evans Harrison, 86, passed away peacefully during the early morning hours of September 5th, in her home in Paso Robles. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 12th, 10:00am, at Paso Robles District Cemetery. Pastor Steve Calagna of North County Christian Fellowship will be officiating.

Peggy was the daughter of Irene and Iveus (Red) Evans, also of Paso Robles. She was born on August 10, 1934, in Oklahoma City, OK. She lived the majority of her life in Paso Robles. In her career, Peggy worked for the Paso Robles Mercantile, the Paso Robles School District and the Paso Robles Police Department. Peggy was an avid athlete her whole life, and enjoyed golf and bowling. She loved her family and being a part of her church community.

She is survived by her sisters Billie Jean (Ed) Hogan, of Virginia, and JoAnn (Ed) Holba, of Illinois; nephew Steven Hogan of Texas; nieces Christine Hogan of Virginia, Peg Herald and Jeanne Puacz of Illinois; great nieces Patricia Leeser of Virginia, Megan and Jillian Herald, Zoey and Phoebe Puacz, all of Illinois; great nephew Declan Puacz of Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ted Harrison, in December 1978.

Arrangements are by Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home in Paso Robles.

