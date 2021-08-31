Pat Baker, born ( Meldeen Patricia Baker ) to Melvin and Helen Miller on September 27, 1938, went home to meet her Lord and Savior on August 19, 2021.

Pat grew up in North Sacramento and was raised by her grandparents Flora and Jack Miller on a small farm. She met the love of her life while in high school, working at Heart’s Drive Inn, and married Marvin at the end of her High School year on May 12, 1955. After they married, they lived in Brentwood, Ca. where they owned a local Hotdog stand.

Later moving to Woodland, California, they raised four children, Richard Baker, Sheri Parrish, Laurie Wright, Lisa Johnson, and dozens of foster children. Pat was very involved in helping out the local Mission and Food Bank in Woodland with finding food and clothing donations for the homeless. Pat had a love for those in need and continued her work helping local churches find food and clothing for the homeless when they moved to Yuba City.

Pat was a multi-talented person who enjoyed camping, fishing, ceramics, crochet, gardening, canning, embroidery, reading, cooking, and most of all, spending time with her family. Their final move would bring them to Paso Robles in 1997, where Pat would pick up where she left off working in the local church food bank, ministering in the prayer rooms, and leading a senior’s ministry with her husband.

Along with her husband Marvin and four children, Pat leaves behind seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...