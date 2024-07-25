Pam Weide, of Paso Robles, passed away on June 26, 2024, at the age of 81. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri.

Pam and her beloved husband Gordon moved to Paso Robles in 1971, where they planted their roots and started their little family of 3. Pam was a devoted mother to her one and only son Kurt, who was her pride and joy. As a mom, Pam enjoyed being a part of the Paso Robles Co-Op preschool. She was very active in Junior Women’s League, who put on so many wonderful events around Paso Robles for children and the community. Pam later went on to work for the Paso Robles School District Food Service for over 20 years. She made many friendships that continued after she retired.

Although she is greatly missed, family and friends take great comfort in knowing that she is at peace and back with her Gordon once again.

Pam leaves behind her loving son Kurt, daughter-in-law Mindy, and her two grandsons who she adored, Carson and Parker.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...