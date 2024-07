Delaney McGraw & ‘Hank’ won their Hampshire Weight Class at the CMSF! Delaney is a 3rd year member of Ranchita Canyon 4H, and Hank was bred by WD Swine out of Turlock, Ca.

Community Spotlight: Delaney McGraw & 'Hank'

To submit your community spotlight, send a high resolution (300 dpi) jpeg photo by email to editor@13starsmedia.com, along with a caption up to 85 words

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...