Nathan Vincent passed away with his family by his side on September 13, 2024, at Twin Cities Hospital due to natural causes.

He was born to Edward and Florence Vincent in Modesto, California, on December 26, 1941. He spent most of his early years in Laytonville, California, where he enjoyed playing sports and just being a kid.

Nathan graduated from San Jose State and Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, with a multi-subject teacher credential and a Masters in Kinesiology. He taught and coached for Coast Union School District for 35 years.

Nathan is survived by his wife of 55 years, Darlene, and daughters Denise Benda (Aaron) and Melodi Vincent; grandchildren Noah Benda (Marti) and Olivia Benda; and great-grandson Maverick. He is also survived by siblings Vivian Blackburn, Fred Vincent (Merrium), Phyllis Carll (Bill), and numerous nieces and nephews.

He will be fondly remembered as a proud, loving son, sibling, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, neighbor, teacher, and coach. Forever missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2024, from 2-5 p.m. at the Pavilion on the Lake in Atascadero.

Donations in his memory can be made to Jack’s Helping Hand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...