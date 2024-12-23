Milton C. Culver 1931-2024

Milton Claiborne Culver was born in Glendale, California, and was the youngest son of Lloyd Culver and Garnet Peters Culver.



He had an idyllic childhood and grew up riding horses, water skiing in Lake Arrowhead, getting his pilot’s license at the age of 16, and volunteering as a ski patrol at Snow Valley Ski Resort. Perhaps it was this early sense of freedom and independence that fostered his adventurous spirit and ability to dream BIG.



One of his earliest dreams was to become a cowboy like John Wayne, who he truly believed was a real cowboy. Milton started this journey by enrolling in an Agricultural Management program at UC Davis. During his time there, he founded an Aviation club and met his lifelong best friend, Norm Tacy. Over the following decades, they would enjoy many adventures together, including a month-long road trip to Alaska.



His next dream was to marry the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Sandra Wilson. Sandy equally matched his zest for life and, after they wed in 1951, embarked on an adventure to try their hand in cattle ranching. They settled on the Razor Ranch near Zzyck Road in Baker. Essentially, the middle of nowhere.



After enduring several years of extreme heat, droughts, rattlesnakes, and finding a scorpion in their son’s crib, they returned to Southern California. Milton hung up his cowboy hat and put on a construction hat. Another son was added to the family, and he built high-rise hotels while continuing to search for an affordable ranch to farm.



Milton struck gold in Paso Robles, where you could purchase land for “30 cents per acre” in 1957. So the story goes. A third son was added to their brood, and over the next 50 years, Milton dabbled in farming and contributed to the development of Paso Robles.



Milton and Sandy realized their dream of creating a community theater group, Pioneer Players. Milton created theater sets, and every once in a while, they allowed him to act in a play as long as there was no singing involved.



He was an active member of the JayCees, The Farm Bureau, and Pioneer Day Volunteers. He traveled extensively with his remarkable friends, and he continued to play poker every other Monday until his final days when he could barely see his cards.



His numerous talents included restoring classic cars, carpentry, making silver jewelry, gardening, fixing just about anything, and regaling in telling old stories.



Finally, his everlasting dream was to be reunited with his beloved wife, who passed away in 2022. The world was a lot less brighter without her in it, and there is peace in knowing that they are back together sharing a laugh.



Milton is survived by his three sons, Fred, Bill, and Mitch. Their wives, Denise, Robin, and Stella, respectively, five grandchildren: Kristen Scott, Jana Lucas, Lyndsay Olson, Austin Culver, Jessa Culver, and seven great-grandchildren.



Milton will forever be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, inspirational grandfather, legendary great-grandfather, loyal friend, proud citizen, and an honest, true blue cowboy.



A celebration of life will take place at the Pioneer Museum on February 9th, 2025, from 12-3 pm.

Milton C. Culver 1931-2024

