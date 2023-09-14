Michael Darwin Christensen, 55 years old, who worked as a butcher (passed 9/2/23), was born on July 13, 1954, in Paso Robles War Memorial Hospital. He graduated in 1972 from Paso Robles High and is survived by (wife) Brande Christensen (brothers) Don Christensen, Jerry Christensen, Jonny Christensen, Wesley Christensen (children) Terrence Savage, Cody Christensen, Julia Savage, Jared Christensen, Austin Christensen (grandchildren) Christofer Jewett, Masen Jewett, Florence Christensen, Warren Savage, Dominic Adams, Clarice Savage, Rowan Savage, Russel Adams, Kolbie Christensen.

Mike was a family man and lover of the outdoors. On any given weekend, you would find him on the ranch cutting wood and barbequing with lifelong friends and family. His passion was hunting. He shared his knowledge and days hunting with his boys, grandboys, friends, and family. He took many big bucks in Colorado and CA. Mostly local at Peachy Canyon Buck Camp.

His children and grandchildren were his life. He shared 18 years with Brande as a teammate in marriage.

He enjoyed cooking and barbequing for events and family, friends, etc.

SLO County will not find a better butcher who knew the old ways and traditions he luckily passed on to his boys.

He will be so missed and loved by so many!

