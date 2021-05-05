Martha Jeanne Chase, 83, of Co. Rt. 6, passed away, Monday, April 12, 2021, at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

Born on September 6, 1937, in Paso Robles, California, she was the daughter of Erich Paul and Mary Monica McAndrew Schwandt. She was a high school graduate and studied at Cuesta Community College and UC Berkeley, CA.

Martha met her life partner Haldon M. Chase in 1958. He passed away in 2006.

She loved to sing, from historical songs to light operetta. She sang for several years with the Northern Choral Society of Watertown, NY. She read voraciously and also loved reading stories to her grandchildren. Her first move in any new home was to sign up for a library card. She lit up the room with her sense of humor and could strike up a conversation with anyone. Her cooking was legendary and plentiful, no matter how many people showed up.

Survivors include her nine children, 17 grandchildren, eight nieces and nephews, and numerous people whose lives she touched as a mentor, friend, and mother figure. Her brothers Erich and Jimmy, and her sisters MaryAnne Moss and Inga Himes, predeceased her.

Services will be at 11 AM, May 6, at the Saint Vincent of Paul Catholic Church of Cape Vincent, NY, and 10 AM, Friday, May 21, 2021, at Mission San Miguel Arcangel, in San Miguel, California.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Donations may be made Click Here or to the Native American Heritage Association Click Here as well as the ACLU Click Here or on a local level to the Cape Vincent Food Pantry (315) 654-2438 or the Paso Robles Food Pantry at Paso Cares (805) 712-4710.

