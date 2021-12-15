Mark Scott Williams, age 66, passed away on October 22, 2021, in Loma, Colorado, with his family by his side. Mark was born on August 7, 1955, in Santa Barbara, California.

Mark graduated from Santa Barbra High School in Santa Barbara, California. He got his strong work ethic from his Grandfather, George Mortimere, who raised him to be the hard-working, independent man he became. Mark worked as a Vocational Instructor of Cabinetry for over 15 years. During this time, he received the Humanitarian Award of Valor through the LA County Sheriff’s Department in 2018. He had retired in September of 2020 when he moved to Colorado to be closer to his family.

Mark was involved in many different kinds of fundraisers whenever he got the chance. One of his favorite annual fundraisers was the Special Olympics. Mark enjoyed fishing, camping, cooking, woodwork, helping others, and mostly being with his family. Mark made friends everywhere he went, and he was always helping others in his community. Whether that be cooking for a fundraiser, helping his grandson learn to surf or his son-in-law with plumbing, he also loved teaching his craft of woodworking and construction. Mark’s most treasured gift in life was being a father to his five children.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Richard Glynn Williams, and his mother, Elizabeth Obertone.

Mark is survived by: Daughters, Mandy (Luke) Squires, Melissa (Mike) Hackleman, Candace (Jeremy) Dougherty, Valerie (Loren) Williams, Son, Joshua Williams. Grandchildren Isaac, Mila, Kennedy, Maddison, Levi, Makenzie, Keylee, Taryn, Waylon, and Evalyn.

Our special thanks to the family and friends who could visit Mark in his last days. Also, thank you to the amazing nurses of Hope West in Grand Junction, Colorado, for their amazing support.

The Celebration of Life will be held on January 8, 2022, at 12:00 pm at the LDS church in Atascadero, California.

Please consider making a memorial contribution in Marks name to the PKD foundation Click Here

