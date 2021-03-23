Mariel Mascorro passed away unexpectedly at the age of 33 on March 5, 2021. Her family and friends are deeply saddened by her passing. Mariel was affectionately known as ‘Shorty’ to all those who loved her. She was a fierce advocate for her family, friends, and furbabies. At 4’8” tall, she refused to be overlooked. Although Mariel faced many obstacles in her life, her courage and strength were unstoppable. Mariel never let her disabilities and pain define her. Instead, she was defined by her strength of character, generosity of heart, and kindness of spirit. Mariel had a knack for bargain-hunting and gift-giving, touching others’ hearts with her handmade cards and crafts.

Born on December 14, 1987, in Santa Maria, California, she spent her early life with her parents until her mother passed away when she was 12. Mariel moved to Atascadero in 6th grade to live with her Aunt Ana and Uncle Abraham, where she attended Santa Rosa Elementary School, then Atascadero Junior High, and finally graduated from Atascadero High School in 2006. While in high school, Mariel was an active member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA), where she worked hard to care for and raised several pigs to show at the California Mid-State Fair. During the four years, Mariel held several offices and proudly won several ribbons, including the “Reserve Grand Champion” for her beloved pig named Hannah. These experiences helped Mariel to blossom as an adult and launched her lifelong love of all animals, especially pigs. Mariel was over the moon for all gifts pig-related. She owned tons of pig memorabilia, decorations, and socks! And, boy, oh boy, was she proud of her ever-growing collection of fun and whimsical socks.

Mariel studied hard at Cuesta Community College, earning her Associates’s Degree in Early Childhood Development. Her dream was to become a teacher and own a Daycare Center. She spent time working as an Intern at the Cuesta North County Day Care and then with her best friend Cory Bishop as a substitute assistant at North County Christian School. She also provided child care services for the ABC Community Group while parents attended bible study. She also enjoyed working part-time at the Paso Robles Pumpkin Patch. In short, children adored Mariel, and Mariel adored children!

A big part of Mariel’s life was her faith and her participation with the Canterbury (Episcopal) Campus-Ministry program here in SLO county. Mariel initially got involved with Canterbury through youth-ministry leadership and quickly became involved as a participant in the young-adult ministry to Cal Poly and Cuesta students. Through Canterbury, Mariel attended local ecumenical retreats at Camp Ocean Pines in Cambria, Provincial events in Hawaii (2012) and Seattle (2014), and she helped design the SLO Provincial event in 2013. These Provincial events encompassed Episcopal campus ministries from the entire western U.S., and Mariel’s presence at these events touched the lives of many who have reached out to share their condolences. At the local level, Mariel could always be counted on to help with fundraising for Canterbury and was a mainstay as the “ticket person” on the day of the fundraisers, ensuring that she would get to meet and greet everyone. She was dearly loved and will be sorely missed by the Canterbury community.

She is survived by her father Armando Duran, sister Amanda Mascorro, brother Tommy Mascorro, uncles Javier Mascorro and Abraham Martinez, aunt Ana Martinez, nieces and nephews Samantha, Sara, Joseph, Timothy and Isiah, cousins Natalie, Emily, Zack, and Matthew, plus numerous other relatives living throughout California, Texas, and Mexico. Additionally, she is survived by her boyfriend Peter Asato, his mother Dorothy Asato-Gallardo (adopted mother-in-law), and her chosen family Barbara Good (mother), Ada Prinsteiner (sister), and David Beausoleil (brother). We mustn’t forget her beloved furbabies Ben (dog), Princess Peach/PP (dog), and Junior (cat). Mariel was also a beloved auntie to Bella (dog).

She is preceded in death by her mother, Maria Mascorro Duran, uncle Alfredo Mascorro Jr., and grandparents, Alfredo and Petra Mascorro.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the “Mariel Shorty Mascorro Memorial Scholarship.” Checks payable to Cuesta College Foundation. Mailing address: PO Box 8106 San Luis Obispo CA 93403. All donations must indicate the name of the Scholarship; for additional information, contact 805-546-3279.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, March 31 at 4:00 pm; Atascadero Bible Church, 6225 Atascadero Ave Atascadero CA.

