It is with profound sadness that the family of Maria Rosa Becerra announces her peaceful passing on January 7, 2025, at the age of 71 years in Paso Robles.

Rosa will be lovingly remembered by her children: Ana Villalobos, Juan Becerra, Elisa Becerra, Connie Mubaraki, Alicia Hernandez, Maximo Hernandez, Samuel Hernandez, and countless grandkids and great-grandkids, sisters Inez Urzua Becerra, Adelaida Mariscal, brothers Luis and Leobardo Becerra and numerous friends & family members.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Vicenta Cabrales, father, Luis Becerra, and brothers, Adrian and Felix Becerra. She also mourned the loss of her sons Ramon and Alfredo Becerra and her daughter Margarita Santigao.

A viewing/visitation will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at the Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home in Paso Robles, CA.

Rosa’s legacy of love and resilience will forever remain in the hearts of her family and friends.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...