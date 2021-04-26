Maria Goretti Lavigne, born in Atascadero, CA, April 7th, 1966, went to be with the Lord on April 14th, 2021.

It’s not easy to summarize the beautiful, loving life of this wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. Maria embraced everyone around her with love and positivity. She had such a kind and giving soul and was always there, willing to do for others first and foremost. She embraced her faith with eternal commitment, joy, and beauty. May her soul rest in peace.

Maria is survived by her husband Rick, children Marianna and Justin, her mother Deolinda, brother Tony, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 7th at 12 pm at Atascadero Pine Mountain Cemetery.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, May 8th at 10 am in Atascadero at St. Williams Catholic Church, with a reception to follow at 12 pm at 6835 Calf Canyon Highway, Santa Margarita.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related