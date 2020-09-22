Lorene Anderson of Paso Robles died on Monday, September 7, 2020. She was born at home in rural Paso Robles/Templeton to Albert and Leona Anderson on June 7, 1938. She is survived by her brother, John (Janice) Anderson; sister, Carilyn Anderson; and sister-in-law, Patricia Anderson. Nieces and nephews include Stephanie (Matt) Jewett, Jim Anderson, Eileen Irish, Coreen (Craig) Stansfield, Josh (Michele) Anderson, step-nephew Curran Sanchez, Carissa (Kris) DeMartini, Altaire and Annika Anderson. Grandnieces and grandnephews include Annika, Nicole and Aidan Jewett; Valerie (James) Harris; Alex and Mikayla Anderson, Miles Barlogio, Riley Anderson; Astrid DeMartini; and step-grandniece, Isabel Sanchez. Her great-grandnephew and -niece are Dylan and Raegan Harris. She is also survived by myriad cousins. At the request of the deceased there will be no service or memorials.
