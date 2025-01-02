Linda Joyce Winchell, 82, of San Ardo, passed away after a brief battle with pneumonia on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at French Hospital in San Luis Obispo. She was born October 19, 1942, in King City, California.

Linda was an avid reader; she loved historical fiction and was a decades-long patron of the Monterey County Free Library. She spent many hours tending to her beloved rose garden (over 60 rose bushes) and enjoyed competitive tennis, playing in tournaments with friends for several years. She was married to the love of her life, Bill Winchell, for 57 years and was the mother of two daughters (Eileen and Mitzi). She served as a postal clerk in San Ardo for 32 years and loved the San Ardo community dearly.

Linda was a long-time San Ardo Grange member; directing and acting in the organization’s melodramas was a highlight of her time with the Grange. Linda served as a Red Cross volunteer, assisting with blood donation collections for a number of years. During Bill’s extended illness, Linda sought support through Central Coast Hospice Services. This experience not only provided comfort to her but also opened a door to her becoming a grief group facilitator. With Linda’s huge and caring heart, she was able to provide meaningful consolation and support to people when they needed it most. Linda grew in her faith and was grateful for her church family at Highlands Church in Paso Robles. Dear to her were her fellow members of San Ardo’s Chrysanthemum Literary Society Book Club, where conversations about novels and life deepened her knowledge and friendships.

Linda is survived by her daughters, Eileen (Jerry) Barnhill of Chewelah, Washington, and Mitzi (Kenny) VanVoorhis of Spokane, Washington; grandchildren, Kolten and Bryce Harris and Holly and Jack VanVoorhis; sister, Judi (Gary) Jackson of Bakersfield, California and brother-in-law, Frank Nadin of Nevada City, California.

Linda’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of all those who knew her, but her radiant, sweet spirit lives on to inspire and guide us always and forever.

A Memorial Service will be held this spring at Highlands Church in Paso Robles, California. If you wish, donations can be made to the Monterey County Free Library (San Ardo Library) or to the San Ardo Volunteer Fire Department.

For more information, please contact Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com

