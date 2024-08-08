“What is desired of a man is his kindness.” Proverbs 19:22. Lawrence (Rick) Irwin Shepard, Jr., 79, a man of great kindness, passed away at home on July 14, 2024. Dyann, his loving wife of thirty-one years, was at his side.

Rick was born on May 1, 1945, in Camp Cooke, California. He lived a full and accomplished life. He grew up in Berkley, California, graduating in 1963 from El Cerrito High School and in 1968 graduated from the University of California at Santa Barbara, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. His professional journey was marked by a notable career beginning in Santa Barbara as an accounting manager for Raytheon from 1968-1973, followed by work in Mountain View, California, and South Korea with Fairchild Semiconductor. By 1975, he added real estate syndicator to his resume and, in 1980, became an enrolled agent, preparing tax returns for the next 38 years.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Rick was passionate about sports and games. He was an avid San Francisco 49ers and Giants fan and enjoyed fantasy football, golf, bowling, and tennis. Rick excelled in chess (just short of achieving the rank of grandmaster) and was a life master in contract bridge. His strategic and analytical mind also led him to be part of one of the first card-counting teams in Las Vegas, successfully beating the house in blackjack. He was also known for his wide range of music trivia from the 60’s and 70’s period. He and Dyann loved to take walks, read to each other, and play Scrabble, the only game she had any chance of winning.

He was a man of great kindness and integrity. He had an infectious laugh and a cute sense of humor, often surprising his family with his funny quips. He loved his Lord and family deeply. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Rick leaves behind his wife, Dyann Shepard; children, Laurel Shepard and Steven Shepard; stepsons, Ryan Rogers (Tracy) and Jonathan Rogers (Megan); grandchildren, Sofia Escontrias, Jacob Escontrias, Aidan Shepard, and Andrew Coodey; and brothers, William (Bill) Shepard (Karen Farhner) and Michael Lee Shepard (Teri). He also leaves behind nephews Alex (Erika), Skyler (Elizabeth), Austin (Kerri Madison), and Kyle Shepard (Brittany), and niece Michelle Shepard (Jonathon Salusky).

Rick was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence I Shepard; stepmother, Reba Shepard; mother, Claris Shepard; and brother, Michael H Shepard.

A celebration of life will be held on August 24, 2024, at 2:30 pm at the Atascadero United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to the CAPSLO-Adult Day Care program or Atascadero United Methodist Church.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...