Larry Matthews was born on June 30, 1945, in Carnegie, Oklahoma, to parents Raymond and Alverna. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Matthews; children, Larry A. Matthews, Sheri Kimmel, and Christopher Matthews; and three grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Eyvonne Hart, and his brother, Richard Mathews. His brother, Donald Matthews, pre-deceased him. Larry passed away on March 14, 2024, a few days after a lung cancer diagnosis.

Larry served in the Army in Vietnam. Once his military obligation was complete, he began his business as an Electrician. His community service focused on the Lions Club and the Paso Robles Bearcat Boosters, his favorite being the Bearcat Sportsmanship Awards. He was a volunteer fireman with the Paso Robles Fire Department prior to the paid department. Throughout his life, Larry put the lives of others before his own. As a dear friend, Marty Schacht shared lyrics from a song: “Yeah, when I get where I’m going. There’ll be only happy tears. I’ll shed the sins and struggles I’ve carried all these years. And leave my heart wide open. I will love and have no fear.” Don’t cry for me down there.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date followed by a reception on July 1, at noon at the Estrella Warbirds in Thompson Hall, open to those who wish to share their memories. Donations may be made to the Paso Robles Bearcat Boosters and the Paso Robles Fire Department through the City of Paso Robles.

