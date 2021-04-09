Larry K. Bryant, age 80, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 30. Larry was born on September 5, 1940, in Taft, California, to Harry and Fern Bryant. At age 4, he moved to Grover City and lived on the Central Coast until he graduated from Arroyo Grande High School in 1959. Shortly after high school, he married Diana Jones. Larry and Diana had two lovely daughters together, Lynn Marie in 1960 and Lisa Diana in 1962.

Larry enlisted and served in the Navy for four years on active duty, then rejoined the reserves from 1973-1991. He retired from the Navy as a Senior Chief with 22 years of service.

When Larry left the Navy in 1964, he moved to the San Fernando Valley, where he started working for 3M pharmaceuticals as a chemical production technician. At 3M, Larry met the love of his life, Helen Ritter. Helen and Larry were married May 7, 1988. Larry instantly became father to Steve Ritter and Karen Whitacker. He and Helen loved spending family time with all the kids and grandkids.

After working for 3M pharmaceuticals for 34 years, Larry retired in March of 1998. Larry and Helen moved to Atascadero that same year after Larry’s mom, Fern Kelly, passed away.

After moving to Atascadero, Larry became an active member of the Lions club, holding the offices of President, Treasurer, and Secretary. Larry and Helen also attended ABC church for many years.

Not long ago, Larry was pleased to find out he had a son living in Utah. In 2017, Stacy Clark brought his family to meet his father. Larry and Stacy stayed in contact consistently over these last few years.

Larry led a wonderful, fulfilling life cooking, traveling, camping, and much more. He will be greatly missed by many.

Larry was preceded in death by Mother- Fern, Father- Harry, Sister- Carol, Wife- Helen.

He is survived by Children: Steve and Debi Ritter, Lynn and Rick Hampton, Karen Whitacker, Lisa Losh, Stacy, and Andrea Clark

Plus many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.

