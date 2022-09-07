Born in Santa Clara, California, and entered rest in heaven in San Francisco, California.

Larry was the best friend a person could ever hope for. On the quiet and reserved side, he was a compassionate listener and drew people to him wherever he went. Larry lived most of his life in Santa Clara and was a naturally talented musician. He wrote and produced R&B and African American-infused music as well as Gospel Holy Spirit-inspired songs. Larry’s father played the drums for Nat King Cole in the 1950s and passed on a great love of music to him. Larry played the piano, drums, and guitar and was employed as a private piano instructor. He also served as the Music Worship Director at The Home Church in Campbell, California.

Larry found Jesus Christ as his Lord and Saviour as a child and lived out the love of Christ as a loving son, husband, brother, and stepfather. He married Rebecca in 2007 and found the joy of being in a Christian marriage. He spent his final years living in Paso Robles, California, enjoying the beautiful central coast and trips to the beach.

Larry struggled with health challenges and was diagnosed with advanced liver disease in 2021. His hard-fought battle with this disease came to a close on Aug. 26, 2022.

Larry is preceded in death by his brother Robert, his father Allen, and his mother, Barbara. He is survived by his wife Rebecca and step-daughter Jessica, sisters Linda and Lorraine, brother-in-laws Michael, Matthew, Will, John, and Jim, and mother-in-law Jeanne.

Interment through San Francisco Columbarium and Funeral Home, San Francisco.

A private by invitation memorial dinner will be held in the Bay Area.

