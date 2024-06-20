Kim Mosher Croft was born in Ogdensburg, New York, on October 10, 1964. She moved with her family to Atascadero in 1974.

Kim was an AHS graduate in 1982 and San Joaquin Tech School with an Animal Technology degree. She worked in that capacity for 16 years at El Camino Vet Hospital.

She switched her love for animals to a love of finding the right home for people in real estate. Kim served on many city committees throughout her career. The last committee was supporting the Atascadero Zoo development.

She leaves her son Michael, parents Lynn and Carol Mosher, brother Brett (Lori), and extended family.

A memorial service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, San Gabriel Rd, on June 25 at 7 p.m., with Pastor Aaron Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Woods Humane Society or Atascadero Zoological Organization.

