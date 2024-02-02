Karen Diane Riley, my beautiful sister, went to heaven on January 21, 2024.

Karen leaves behind her beloved parents, Albert and Lois Bryant, sister Denise Bryant, brother Donn, nephew Dennan, and his fiance, Judy. She also leaves her partner of 22 years, Joseph Mein, and “stepkids” Jolin, Keegan, Konnor, and Kelsey, as well as her dog Flash (Butterball) and many loving relatives and cherished friends.

Karen’s gifts were many. Her kindness came naturally, and she could make friends wherever she went. She was young at heart, quirky, fun, silly, and accepting of everyone. She was a free spirit who loved music, dancing, art, and anything new and interesting. She had a beautiful heart and was full of life. She was cool, smart, witty and outgoing. Her faith was strong, her love was strong, her kindness abundant. She loved life, loved giving, loved laughing, and she loved her family and friends with all her heart. She loved…

Karen’s birthday is February 1. Please keep her in your prayers and heart.

A celebration of life will be determined at a future date.

