John Church unexpectedly passed away on May 26, 2021, at his home in Paso Robles, CA. He was 67 years old.

John was born in Paso Robles on Feb 13, 1954, to Mary and Ken Church. John did not have children of his own but was known as “Uncle John” to so many kids of family friends.

John was a salesman. When his dad, Ken Church, opened B-KWIK Parts on Spring Street, John went to work there. After B-KWIK closed, he managed the boat repair and storage the family called the “landing,” where he started his John’s Sporting Goods business. John later sold equipment for Wallace Machinery. Next, he started working in the lending industry, traveling around until he needed to come back to Paso to take care of his dad. At this time, he went to work for Loomis Tank Center for 20 years until he had to retire for medical reasons. John did not just sell the products; he knew all about them and jumped in the trenches to help folks with their projects.

John was a good soul and befriended folks wherever he went. He will be greatly missed by many and leaves a hole in the hearts and lives of his close friends and family. John lived life each and every day to its fullest. He loved fishing, hunting, the great outdoors, and nature. He found joy just taking a ride in the country. You may have heard him sing this little ditty he was fond of:

“I love life! Life loves me! I live life in a perpetual spree!”

John is survived by his sister Patty (Jess) Nelson; his Uncle Leroy (Ruby) Brandon and their children Wendy Rovenstine; Scott (Sheila) Brandon, Jeff (Jennifer) Brandon; Aunt Betty (Bill deceased) Church and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents Ken and Mary Church. Not being blood relatives, his closest friends were his family. There are too many to list, but you all know who you are, and the family thanks you for the love and friendship you have shared with John over the years.

Arrangements under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home, Paso Robles. Condolences may be left online, Click Here

In lieu of flowers, John would have appreciated a small donation to your favorite charity, or send him a cheer when you have your beverage of choice.

