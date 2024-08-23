The Eternal Ambassador

“In the same way, let your good deeds shine out for all to see, so that everyone will praise your heavenly Father.” Matthew 5:16

The life of Jeanne K. Poe embodies the intricacies and beauty of a hand-made quilt. The three layers of design assembled represent strength, support, resilience, and creativity, all the while exemplifying comfort, friendship, love, admiration, gratitude, history, and family and epitomize her life. From backing to batting to quilt top, Jeanne left a mark on the lives she touched.

Backing…

Born July 11, 1939, in Berkeley, the oldest of three to Fred and Mary K. Russell, Jeanne spent her childhood in northern and southern California, ultimately landing in Taft. In 1954, she met Andy “Mack” Poe. While her parents were not enamored at first with her choice to climb on board Mack’s motorcycle in shorts and flip flops, putting veterinary school on hold, they were married in 1958 and set off to start a family. Shortly after, four quilt blocks were added to the pattern: Andy, Bill, Tami, and Elizabeth.

Batting…

If Mack was the engine of the family, Jeanne was the seamstress who stitched it all together. Her tools were more than a sewing machine and thread: it was her meticulous depth and breadth across an array of skill sets. She was a modern-day polymath: a pianist, organist, quilter, knitter, crocheter, painter, bowler, dissectologist, camper, bibliophile, stained-glass glazier, crafter, cruciverbalist, hairdresser, barber, ambassador, teacher, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

It is this batting which protected and nurtured the Poe family. Jeanne was a teacher at heart, and after mastering all these skill sets, she was always quick to pass on the knowledge. “Mom was the one to teach me division…not that long-division junk,” Andy remembered. “She was also the one to cut my hair up until the time I joined the Marine Corps.”

“Even though Dad was the math teacher, you definitely went to Mom for math help,” Tami quickly followed. “She too was my hairdresser with countless perms given at the kitchen table.”

“Mother definitely brought teaching to life,” Elizabeth laughed. “I learned math by counting back change selling beers at the bowling alley.”

Math was not her only métier. “Playing any sort of word game with mom was a losing battle,” Bill explained. “From her love of crossword puzzles, she was always able to come up with some obscure word you would swear she made up but was always in the dictionary.”

This precision of learning, mastering, and teaching execution was Jeanne’s forte. She jumped into each task with zest as if it was life’s ambition. There was never a lack of material or tools for each craft she perfected, nor was there any waste. And if one was willing to learn, she was there to teach. Preparation on the student’s part came with an expected commitment of the same effort Jeanne put in. The one caveat to student life under Jeanne: no swearing. Grading under her tutelage was simply approval: how large the smile, laugh, wink, or snicker was the scale.

This same level of commitment is evidenced in her faith. Playing the piano/organ in church, hosting Bible studies, or attending services throughout the week, Jeanne’s dedication to God echoed through all her talents and permeated throughout life. She mirrored His teachings, spreading joy to others as a teacher herself. These memories filled the space between the layers and made her special.

Quilt Top…

Jeanne was a savant. Like the exterior beauty which draws us in with its intricate patterns and stitchwork, her sneaky sense of humor and keen wit masqueraded a level of genius among a patchwork of talents for 85 years. It was the expertise, precision, and perfection in everything she did. It was the small things not everyone saw which meant the most: school sewing project assistance, saving balloon birthday cakes, creating matching outfits, sewing Halloween costumes, teaching piano scales, hiding special treats within the lunch box at school, sneaking a bite of whatever someone is whipping up in the kitchen, or suspending time to expedite what dad was making for dinner. It was playing extended duets, losing the audience halfway through, laughing and applauding for getting through the piece reasonably well, and then playing it all over again…just the two together.

Finally, Ambassador duties at Brookdale Senior Living elevated Jeanne’s prominence within her community. While her official job was welcoming new residents and showing them the ropes, it was the relationships she and Moses (the cat) created with both the staff and residents. As a result, some things will never be the same: trips to Hobby Lobby, puzzle time by the piano, computer passwords, diet Dr. Pepper and yogurt. Those changes are eternal to the memories and legacy Jeanne left behind.

“To me, the beauty of a quilt or dress lies within the stitches and the thought of the person who made them. When you spend time making something with your two hands, you impart love in a way that buying never can.” –Natalie.

Jeanne is preceded in death by her father Fred M. Russell Jr., mother Mary K. Russell, brother Fred M. Russell III and husband Andrew C. Poe Sr. She is also survived by her brother Thomas L. Russell; sons Andrew C. Poe, Jr. (Linda M. Poe) and William H. Poe (Toni Poe); daughters Tamatha L. Poe-Torrey (Dylan Torrey) and Elizabeth A. Williams (Andrew Williams); seven grandchildren: Julie M. Suarez, Nicklaus A. Clark, Adam S. Clark Jr., McKenzie K. Hockett, Jeremiah S. Clark, Zachary A. Poe, Daniel G. Poe; three great-grandchildren Annelise N. Clark, Hazel J. Hockett, Ezra W. Hockett; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service for Jeanne will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., at the Chapel of the Roses, followed by a burial service at Pine Mountain Cemetery in Atascadero. The family will be hosting a reception following the services at Kiwanis Hall in Atascadero. Please join the family in the celebration of Jeanne Poe’s life.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...