On Monday, July 19th, 2021, Jeanette Johnstone (Stentzel) (Dinsmoor), loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at age 69 in Paso Robles, California.

Jeanette was born on September 14th, 1951, in Yuba City, California, to Gus and Itha Stentzel. The fourth of seven children, she was loved by all and was known for her big heart and generosity of spirit.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Glen Stentzel. She is survived by her husband, Dave Johnstone, and her six children: daughters Michelle (Fred) Dinsmoor and Alicia (Brian) Barwick, and sons Bruce (Helene) Dinsmoor Jr., Michael (Melinda) Dinsmoor, David (Lindsay) Dinsmoor, and Daniel Dinsmoor. She is also survived by her sister Elaine and brothers Jim, Allen, John, and Daniel. Jeanette was also a very loved and adored grandmother to 14 grandchildren.

Services will be held in her honor on July 31st, 2021, at the LDS church on 1020 Creston Rd., in Paso Robles, California. There will be a viewing between 8:00 am – 8:45 am. Funeral services will start at 9:00 am, and the interment will follow at Paso Robles District Cemetary.

The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a favorite charity of your choice in honor of Jeanette’s loving and giving spirit.

