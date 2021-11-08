Janice Ann Buchanan, 80, passed away at her home in Atascadero, California, on October 11, 2021, after a well-fought battle with cancer. She was born on December 9, 1940, to Charles and Jeannetta Cox in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Janice moved between Oklahoma and California several times throughout her childhood. She met Wes Buchanan while employed at General Electric, and the couple married in 1963. The Buchanan family came to Atascadero in 1979, where Janice served as city hostess for several years, led a women’s Bible study for more than two decades, and was an active member of The Gideons International.

Janice was known for her unconditional love, selfless heart, and devoted walk with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a friend to all and an extension of God’s grace to every individual she came into contact with.

Janice is survived by her husband, Wes Buchanan; sister, Charlene (Harold) Fink; children, Tony (Deborah) Buchanan, Cherilyn (Tim) Malone, John (Teri) Buchanan, Richard (Tracey) Buchanan, and Dave (Deanna) Buchanan; four nephews, thirteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and many extended family members and friends.

Her celebration of life open house will be held at the Atascadero Gospel Chapel on November 14, 2021, from 2 – 4 pm.

