Janet Eileen Wiirre was born on June 2, 1957, in Hayward, CA, to Arthur and Lucille Wiirre. She went home to the Lord on March 26, 2022.

She is the youngest of six siblings, survived by her sisters Kathy and Karen. She had ten children and is survived by 9. Sarah, Becky, Josh, Rachel, Abraham, Hannah, Jacob, Faith, and Marah. She was also a grandmother to 26 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Janet’s life was spent as a devoted Christ-follower and dedicated mother. She raised her children through the struggles of being a single mom. Her hobbies included farming with her animals, gardening, bargain shopping, cooking, and being a community activist. She enjoyed being involved with the community and church and planning family gatherings.

