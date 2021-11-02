Jan Franklin Davis, a rancher, a cowboy, and a true gentleman, from Atascadero, CA, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at the age of 80. Jan was born April 27, 1941, in Orange County, graduated from Garden Grove High School in 1959, and then Santa Ana Community College. His early years were spent farming row crops, playing basketball, and hunting throughout the western states. However, he fell in love with the ranching lifestyle from time spent working on the Irvine Ranch “round-ups.” After serving in the National Guard, Jan and his brother moved to the Central Coast in 1965 and started a cattle and farming operation.

Jan had two sons, Dusty and Chad, with his first wife, Doreen Melendy. In 1977, he married Patti Lewis, and they had two daughters, JanaLee and Lacey.

Jan saw each day as an opportunity. Over the years, he was heavily involved in the SLO County Cattleman’s, successfully owned and operated the Templeton Livestock Market along with his partners, served as a director on the Mid-State Fair Board, and had other business ventures. However, it wasn’t uncommon to find Jan on a good horse with a loyal dog at this side. He loved being a cowboy.

Jan’s family will always see him as larger than life, with a strong faith and encouraging and contagious smile. He was a humble coach, mentor, and friend, who will be deeply missed by many, but his impact will never be forgotten.

Jan is preceded in death by his father, James, mother Velda, brother Gary, and son Dusty. Jan is survived by wife of 44 years, Patti; son Chad; daughters JanaLee Johnsen (Brian), Lacey Lockard (Wes); sister Judy Trick (Larry); and four grandchildren with one on the way, Garret, Jolie, Claire, and Luke; as well as nieces, nephews and their families.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Jan F. Davis Memorial Fund to benefit youth in agriculture at the Mid-State Fair. Mail to SLO County Cattlemen, P.O. Box 302, Paso Robles, CA 93447.

