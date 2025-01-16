James Robert Adams, known affectionately as Bob, passed away on December 11, 2024, at the age of 72 in San Luis Obispo, CA. He was born on May 15, 1952, in Paso Robles, CA, to Robert and Elizabeth Ann Adams. After graduating from PRHS (1970) and attending Cal Poly, Bob dedicated his life to helping others.

Bob was the ultimate public servant, dedicating over 40 years to law enforcement and fire service here in SLO County. He served as the Fire Chief and a Police Sergeant for the City of Paso Robles, a Security Manager for FEMA, the SLO County CCW Coordinator, and a volunteer for the Veteran’s Honor Flight program. However, his commitment to community welfare extended beyond his professional endeavors.

Bob was deeply involved in various charitable activities. He was a board member of the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation and a respected counselor at “Champ Camp” for children suffering from life-changing burns. Bob played an instrumental role behind the scenes of the SLO Sheriff’s Rodeo and loved every minute of it. When he wasn’t out playing golf (and trying to beat his brother), he volunteered as an assistant at the Pebble Beach AT&T tournament. He loved traveling across the country in his RV with his wife Cheri, riding his Harley, and driving around in his hot rod. This showcases only some of his multifaceted interests and enthusiasm for life. Bob’s kindness, humor, and unwavering spirit touched everyone he knew.

He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 30 years, Cheri (Hammack); older brother, Ed (Sandy) Adams; daughters, Dawn and Jamie Adams; niece, Ashley Adams; and many cousins, including Al Stanford, Crystal (Adams) Jones, Kevin Adams, Mike Childers, Judy Cunningham, and San Dee Haley. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bob’s legacy of dedication, compassion, and community service will be remembered by all who knew him. His life’s work made a lasting impact on the city of Paso Robles and its residents, embodying a commitment to service and excellence.

