Jacqueline Gayle Nelson (O’Dell), also known as Jaci, passed away peacefully at MD Anderson Cancer Hospital in Houston, Texas. Jaci was lovingly surrounded by her loved ones on the morning of February 14, 2025, when she went to heaven. Jaci was 67 years old and loved by her family dearly.

Jaci was born to Jack and Alice O’Dell on May 18, 1957, at Atascadero General Hospital. Jaci graduated from Atascadero High School in 1974. She married the love of her life, Craig Nelson, in 1979. Jaci and Craig enjoyed camping at Avila Beach and Nacimiento Lake. They also enjoyed holidays at Bass Lake in the summer. Spending time with family was the most important priority to Jaci.



Jaci is preceded in death by her father, Jack O’Dell, and her husband, Craig Nelson. Jaci is survived by her 95-year-old mother, Alice O’Dell, and her two sisters, Cheryl Harr and Diana Welch, and cousin Renee Sullivan (who was like a younger sister to her). She is also survived by her three children, Jennifer Nicole Fischer and Tamara Spaulding (Nelson), and her husband, Steven Spaulding, Clint Nelson, and his wife, Jackie Nelson. Jaci has nine grandchildren: Tyson Fischer, Jayden Fischer, Jarren Fischer, Calvin Nelson, Jameson Spaulding, Maddox Nelson, Maisie Nelson, Axel Nelson, and Jordan Nelson. Jaci is also adored and loved by many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and cousins.

