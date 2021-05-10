Former Atascadero resident Howard O. Carr, Jr. 77, passed away April 28, 2021, in Auburn, WA, surrounded by family.

He graduated from Atascadero High School in 1962, then joined the US Navy and later the US Marine Corp. He served in Vietnam and later graduated from Cal Poly.

Many will remember him as a football player for the Greyhounds and as an actor for Pioneer Players and Butterfly Productions. He was in the movie Bird, directed by Clint Eastwood.

Howard was a man of many skills; He loved flying, sailing, and being a grandfather to four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Mary Carr, and survived by his wife of 54 years, Wanda Carr, sister, Kathleen Elliott, son, Lorin Carr, daughters Shannon Carr and Lara Botsford, along with their respective families.

There will be a private military service. He can be remembered by Memoriam sent to, The Parkinson Foundation Click Here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related