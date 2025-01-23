It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Holly Anne Eberlein-Park, who went to be with the Lord on January 4, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.



Holly’s Celebration of Life will be held on January 25, 2025, at The Heritage Ranch Rec. Barn, 2555 Equestrian Rd, Paso Robles at 11:00am.

Holly was born on October 31, 1977, in Riverside, California, to Gary Lloyd Eberlein and Janet Louise Umphenour.



Holly lived a life defined by generosity, hard work, and many adventures. Holly was a devoted mother and a beloved family member. She was also a successful entrepreneur, deeply dedicated to her career as a hairstylist, a passion she pursued for over 30 years. Holly’s artistry, creativity, and commitment to her clients made her a trusted professional and a cherished friend to many.



Her battle with melanoma was met with remarkable strength and grace. Through her openness, she became an advocate for melanoma awareness, encouraging others to prioritize their health and well-being.



Holly is survived by her mother, Janet Mercer (Michael); her children, Vali Cooper, Van Park, and Cole Park; her siblings, Autumn Pierce (Barry), Summer Goldsmith (Lance), and Chance Mercer (Joanne); her stepbrother Mark Mercer (Tracy), stepsister Heather Mercer; along with multiple nieces and nephews.

Holly’s strength, thoughtfulness, and feisty spirit will be deeply missed. We love you!

