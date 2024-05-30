Harley Bailey, 69, of Gardnerville, NV, went to be with his Heavenly Father on May 18, 2024.

Harley was born in Paso Robles, CA, on June 25, 1954, and attended Paso schools as well as West Hills College in Coalinga. While in college, he worked for Harris Feedlot on the hospital crew, where he furthered his knowledge and skills with cattle and horses. His love and involvement in the cattle industry continued throughout his life.

Another great love Harley had was for Flat Track motorcycle racing. While he competed in his high school years, his love of the sport continued to his very last days. He had great conversations with young and old about the speed on the track.

Harley was a skilled heavy equipment operator. He learned to cut grade with a dozer from the older generation of operators. He could look at a building pad and know corrections to be made. In his later years, he purchased a backhoe and became proficient with it as well, on his own ranch.

Harley was preceded in death by his parents, James and Blanche Bailey, and his niece, Deanise Heer. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Evelyn, his brother Dean, and his family and cousins, who were so dear to him.

In lieu of flowers, please take time to hug those close to you. Be kind to one another and choose to do something special for someone near to you. A private service will be held at a later date.

