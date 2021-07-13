Ron Dever went to be with the love of his life on May 23, 2021. He was born in La Plata, Missouri, on December 13, 1933. He moved with his parents and sister to North Platte, Nebraska, when he was a young boy.

Dad believed that when he met his high school sweetheart, Rae Jean Runge, his life truly began. Upon leaving North Platte High School in ’52, he went on to serve his country by joining the Navy. Dad ranked as a Second Class Petty Officer and set sail aboard the USS Yorktown. Spending most of his time stationed in Guam, he worked on the base in communications as well as played for the Navy Base football team.

After the Navy, he attended The University of Wyoming, graduating with a BA in Liberal Arts. Then in 1966, Dad and family relocated to Atascadero, where his commendable accomplishments continued. Dad went on to coach various sports, on many different levels, of all of those, his very favorite being football. Aside from coaching, Dad became very passionate about education, and more importantly, student success. Starting as a teacher, he went above and beyond to connect with the students and helped them believe in themselves. The highlight of his educational career was becoming an administrator to establish West Mall Continuation High School in 1969. Being the humble man he was, Dad attributed the school’s success and accreditation of the school to his staff. In his words, “their collective dedication is what made it possible.” The majority of his staff remained until he retired in 1993.

In 1978 Dad started North County Driving School. It was the first driving school in the county and was going strong for 27 years until the passing of our mom in 2005. Dad was a very involved and supportive father and grandpa, and he would travel many hours to catch a football game or a basketball game, just to name a few activities.

Dad will always be remembered by his children and grandchildren as a kind, loving, patient, supportive, humble man. He never took credit for anything; it was either mom, his staff, or us. We will miss him so much he left a legacy in our family that will live on.

He is preceded in death by mom (Rae Jean) of 53 years, infant son Steven Glenn Dever, parents Glenn and Wynema, and Sister JoAnna Grannell. Dad is survived by daughters Vicki Wolfe (Jim Wolfe), Julie Dever, Sheila DeLisle (Chris DeLisle), Tawnya Merrill (Ed Merrill), and sons Mike Dever (Jeanine Dever) and Mark Dever (Nikki Dever). He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, and his beloved dog Chewy.

Please join us in a Celebration of life for dad on July 16, 2021, at 2:00 pm. at Atascadero Bible Church, dessert reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Atascadero Greyhound Foundation in memory of our dad. Ron Dever. P.O. Box 3120 Atascadero, Ca. 93422

