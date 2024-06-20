Long-time SLO County resident Glenda A. Silva passed away May 6th, 2024, in Morro Bay, CA, coming full circle to where she spent her years as a teen, newlywed, mother, and grandmother.

Glenda was born in Van Buren, Arkansas, and lived there until age 8. Her family then migrated to Bakersfield and Kernville, CA, and resided there until Glenda was a teen. As a teen, Glenda enjoyed working as a soda jerk and scaring her mother by exploring with her dog and swimming in the notorious Kern River.

In 1949, Glenda and her family moved to Morro Bay, where she attended San Luis High School. In 1950, she met her future husband, Manuel A. Silva, at a New Year’s Eve dance at the Cayucos Veteran’s Hall. In 1951, Glenda graduated from high school and began working as a switchboard operator for Pacific Telephone Company in San Luis Obispo. Glenda married her dance partner, Manuel, in June 1952 and moved to Morro Bay. Utilizing her switchboard experience, she obtained employment in the mid-1950s for Bechtel Corporation, the firm building the new Morro Bay Power Plant.

In 1954, Glenda and Manuel started their family in Morro Bay. Glenda took on her toughest role of being a mom to three active kids. While raising children and being involved in community activities, she worked part-time as a waitress at various Morro Bay restaurants. In 1979, wanting a change in weather and space, the Silvas moved to Atascadero. Glenda began a career in real estate in 1980, until retiring in 1997. She loved to read, sew, crochet, garden, and spend time with her family.

Glenda is survived by her three children: Sharon (Bob) Ryan of Atascadero, Kevin (Joan) Silva of Atascadero, and Becky (John) D’Ornellas of Templeton. Her brother, Terry Bechtel of Sacramento. Her half-sister, Donna Petersen of Kernville. Her grandchildren: Jenni Ryan, Cori Strubeck, Ali Clark, Angie Silva-Ivie, Kimberlee Barreto, and Devin D’Ornellas. Plus, five great-grandchildren. Glenda is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Manuel, her brother, Kenneth Hagan, and her parents, Lois and Monroe Bechtel.

A funeral mass of the Resurrection for Glenda will be held at St. William’s Catholic Church on June 25th, 2024, at 12 noon. Graveside services will occur at Los Osos Valley Cemetery on June 26th, 2024, at 10 am.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...