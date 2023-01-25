Gerry Louise Villa passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, January 8, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Leberto Villa. She is survived by her daughters Jenell Richardson and Karin Viale and their families.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Viale home, 9520 Carmel Rd Atascadero, CA 93422, on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 1 pm.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Jenell or Karin’s email.

Hiddentreasnell@yahoo.com

Karin.viale@hotmail.com

