Gerhard (Gary) Josef Sizemore passed away on January 24, 2025, at 11:45 PM, 15 minutes from his 75th birthday. He is survived by three children (Jeremy, Tim, and Heidi), three grandchildren (Tanner, Kohen, and Kennley), ex-wife Jeanie (married for 35+ years), and his sister Patty.

Gary was known for his elaborate storytelling, generosity, insatiable wanderlust, stubborn nature, hokey sense of humor, charming demeanor, and deep love and pride for his loved ones.

Gary was born in Austria, moved to the United States at an early age, and later served in the US Army, fighting in the Vietnam War. Life wasn’t always easy for Gary, but whenever life seemed to knock him down, he always got back up and managed to keep an optimistic outlook all the way until the very end.

Gary loved apple fritters, watching his grandkids play sports, and complaining about the political climate of the US. He will be missed greatly and remembered fondly by those closest to him.

