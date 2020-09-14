Jerry slipped away Sunday evening July 5th from complications due to COPD. He was a proud father, a loving husband and a veteran having served in the U.S. Army and the California National Guard. He loved to fish, hunt and dreamed of the day he would once again ride a Harley.

Jerry married his high school sweetheart Peggy. Together they had three beautiful daughters, Kelly (Rick), Jennifer (Ben) and Loni (Chris). He was extremely proud of his seven grandchildren, Griffin, Kooper, Tana, Finn, Clayton, Charlee and Tate. He is also survived by his sisters, Kathy, Joan, Sharon, and Connie. He was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Ruth, and brothers Bill and Ken.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions a private burial is being held. Fly with the angles, you were loved and will be missed.

