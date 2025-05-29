Robert (Bob) Carl French passed away unexpectedly from a fall on April 18, 2025. He was born on September 7, 1949, in Burbank, California, to Orion Carl and Dorothy Mae (Capello) French.

In 1971, Bob married the love of his life, Katherine (Kathy) Helash. They honeymooned in San Luis Obispo at the iconic Madonna Inn, where they fell in love with California’s Central Coast. Though they began raising their children, James Carl and Crystal Sea, in the Los Angeles area, they soon realized they wanted a quieter, more grounded life. In 1979, they purchased land in rural Creston, California, and made it their permanent home.

Bob worked in the lumber industry, building his career with DeCou Lumber in Atascadero and Hayward Lumber in Paso Robles. Known for his warm personality and easy rapport, Bob formed lasting friendships with customers and colleagues alike. His family often joked that you couldn’t go anywhere with him without running into someone he knew—and he’d always stop to talk, treating them like lifelong friends.

He had a big heart and a strong sense of community. Bob volunteered with the Creston Volunteer Fire Department, helped organize pool BBQ fundraisers, dressed as Santa for the town’s Christmas Eve celebrations, and supported every local event his wife or kids were involved in. He was a deeply devoted husband and father, often driving his children to countless sports and social activities, cheering them on from the sidelines with unwavering pride.

Even in the smallest gestures—like picking wildflowers on his way home from work to brighten Kathy’s day—Bob showed his boundless love. After retiring from the lumber business, he became Kathy’s full-time caregiver as her health declined, caring for her with deep devotion until her passing.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, his beloved wife Kathy, and his brothers-in-law Jean Savoie, Obie Lucero, Mark Bonnar, and Chris Ruscher. He will be laid to rest alongside Kathy at their cherished Creston property.

He is survived by his sister Carol French (Savoie) and nephew Phillip Savoie of Mesa, AZ; his son James French and fiancée Renee Bolster of Santa Margarita, CA, and grandchildren Bryson, Jameson, and Sterling French, as well as Renee’s children, Anna Lilly and Liam Lilly; his daughter Crystal French (Korff), her husband Mike Korff, and granddaughter Katherine Mae (Katie Mae) Korff of Louisville, KY. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Allyson Helash (Denis DeGrace), Jaye Lucero, Susy Bonnar-Ruscher, and many other loving family members.

Bob will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and forever remembered for his kindness, loyalty, and the love he so generously gave to his family, friends, and community.

A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held on June 21 at the Creston Community Center located at 5110 Swayze Rd, Creston, CA, from 11 am-2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob’s memory at: The Turner Syndrome Society (TSSUS.org) 12620 FM 1960 W RD. Suite A4 #210, Houston, TX 77065.

