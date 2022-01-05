On Saturday, December 18, 2021, Gary Camack passed away at his home in Paso Robles, California. He was 70 years old.

Gary was born on a warm summer day at Paso Robles War Memorial Hospital on August 4, 1951, to his parents, Barbara and John Camack. He graduated from Paso Robles High School in 1970 and began his career in the oil fields in San Ardo. He married his wife, Lynn Johnson, and moved to San Ardo in 1974. He worked for Rich-Sand Service and was very grounded in hard work and his family. He was blessed with twin daughters, Cinamin and Amber, on May 16, 1978. His family was the center of his life, and he showed endless unconditional love for them.

Gary loved to hunt, fish, play golf and spend time with his grandchildren. In 1996, he moved back to Paso Robles and joined Sean McCormick, establishing the SA Recycling scrapyard in Paso Robles. He enjoyed connecting with people both in business and his personal life.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Lynn Camack, his daughters Cinamin Stulik (Brent Stulik) and Amber Orradre (Tom Orradre), and his four grandchildren Brooks (Orradre), Kate (Stulik), Alexandra (Orradre), and Stella (Stulik). We are tremendously grateful for the many gifts he blessed us with; his love, loyalty, kindness, and generosity.

Gary’s life and memories will be celebrated at Pine Valley Ranch, 1 Pine Valley Road, San Ardo, California, one mile from the corner of Cattleman Road and Pine Valley Road on Saturday, March 5 at 12 o’clock in the afternoon until 4 pm. In lieu of flowers and gifts, we ask that you donate to the American Kidney Fund.

Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com .

