A native of Paso Robles, CA, Emma “Leta” Phillips, 84, entered Eternal Shalom on June 25, 2022, in Grants Pass, Oregon. Surrounded by family as she peacefully entered into Heaven.

Leta was born December 18, 1937, in Templeton, CA (she was the seventh child) to John & Emma Helen Chism. Survived by her son and daughter and their families. Her family meant everything to her and her lifelong friends.

Celebration of life is Monday, August 15, 2022, at 9 AM, At Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home, In Paso Robles, 1703 Spring St. Paso Robles, CA 93446.

Following the Celebration of life, Inurement will be at Paso Robles District Cemetery, 45 Nacimiento Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446.

For any friends and family who wish to join us, a Fellowship luncheon will be at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral home following the Cemetery Services.

From the love of CAPSLO Adult Day Center, this is what they had to say about our precious mom:

Leta was a beautiful and kind woman. She greeted us every morning with a good morning and a warm smile. Through the five years she attended CAPSLO Adult Day Center, she cultivated many close friendships with our guests here at the Center. Leta enjoyed sharing her many life experiences being born and raised in Paso Robles. One of her life stories we all enjoyed hearing was that, as a child, Paderewski, the Polish Pianist, Composer, would come to her childhood home to practice on their Grand Piano. She had the opportunity to sit next to him on many occasions. This was certainly one of her fond memories. Also, Leta was a true Paso Robles Historian. She could tell you when and where the first hospital and grocery store were built.

Leta participated in all the activities offered at the Center, and there was never a dull moment. She will be truly missed but forever loved. We all here at the Center were blessed to have her in our lives.

Donations can be sent to CAPSLO Adult Day Center.

