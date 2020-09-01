Obituary for Eleanor J. Lane

Eleanor J. (Fusch) Lane, better known as “Tinker”, 95, of Paso Robles passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. Tinker was born in 1925 in Bellflower, California where she attended grade school and graduated from Excelsior High School . Her lifelong love for music started at an early age. She tap danced for one of the very first gatherings of the Mickey Mouse Club at the Fox Theater in Fullerton when she was six years old and entertained in a small combo band with her brothers throughout their school years. Over the years she has played the guitar, banjo and the piano. She married the love of her life, Marshall K. Lane on the Sunday after her June graduation in 1942. Their first child was born in July of 1943 and Marshall was soon sent overseas with the Army Air Corps. After the war they had four more children. In 1962 the family bought a small 20 acre ranch on the Estrella River where they spent many wonderful summers and weekends. In 1978 Marsh and Tink bought a home on the golf course in Paso Robles where they lived out the many happy years of their retirement together. Marshall passed away in 2002. Tinker continued on as an avid golfer here at the Paso Robles Golf and Country Club. She was preceded in death by her husband Marshall, and her parents Otis and Delita Fusch. She is survived by her children Marshall (Chris) Lane, Don (Jan) Lane, Darrell Lane, Sherrie (Steve) Johnson, Julie (Juan) Ramos, fourteen grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren and her sister Shirley Myles. No services will be held due to current social gathering restrictions. A memorial celebration of life will be organized at a later date.

The Lane Family would like to express a very special thank you to everyone at Annette Lodge in Paso Robles for the loving care they gave our mother.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related